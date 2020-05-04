 Back To Top
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Sri Lanka discuss virus responses by phone

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2020 - 15:16       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 15:28

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with her Sri Lankan counterpart Monday and discussed cooperation in coping with the coronavirus pandemic, her office said.

In the talks with Dinesh Gunawardena, Kang explained that the COVID-19 situation in South Korea is stabilizing as a result of nationwide efforts to overcome the disease based on the principle of transparency in terms of its quarantine policy, the ministry said in a release.

In response, Gunawardena praised South Korea for successfully holding general elections during the virus outbreak on the back of its advanced quarantine capabilities and held out hopes for greater cooperation and support between the two countries in tackling the virus.

The two sides also agreed on the need for continued efforts to facilitate essential economic and people-to-people exchanges despite limited circumstances due to the virus outbreak, according to the ministry.

On Monday, South Korea reported eight new virus infections, all from overseas, bringing the total tally to 10,801 with 252 deaths. (Yonhap)

