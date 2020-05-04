 Back To Top
National

NK paper highlights fertilizer plant construction after Kim's attendance at completion event

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2020 - 13:38       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 13:39

(KCTV-Yonhap)
(KCTV-Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper on Monday highlighted the construction of a fertilizer plant after leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony for its completion last week in his first public activity following a weekslong absence that sparked speculation about his health.

In its front page, the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, carried comments contributed by factory managers from diverse sectors who lauded the completion of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory.

"We keenly felt that we can achieve whatever objectives they might be once we move forward relentlessly with a spirit of self-reliance," a factory manager was quoted as saying.

Another manger from a separate factory was also quoted as saying that the completion of the fertilizer plant is providing an exemplary path by which to create a new manufacturing industry as dictated by the party and solidify the ground for economic growth.

The paper's report on the fertilizer plant came after Kim attended its completion ceremony Friday, dispelling media speculation about his health by making his first public appearance in 20 days.

In joining the ceremony, Kim called the construction "the great victory of our party's idea of making head-on breakthrough and achieving prosperity by dint of self-reliance," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim visited the plant still under construction in early January in his first "field guidance" this year in what appears to be aimed at highlighting his drive for building a self-reliant economy to overcome global sanctions. (Yonhap)

