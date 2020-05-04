 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

No local COVID-19 infection reported in Seoul for 2 weeks

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2020 - 13:11       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 13:11

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

No coronavirus case from community transmission was reported in Seoul for two straight weeks, data showed Monday.

Total infections in the capital reached 637 as of 10 a.m. on Monday, with 154 people currently under treatment, according to the data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Two have died, while 481, or 76 percent of patients, have been released after recovery.

The data showed that around 40 percent of infections were related to imported cases, with the city's most recent infections also coming from imported cases.

The 12 cases confirmed since April 20 were all imported cases, coming from people who had traveled from countries including the United States, Russia, Britain, India and Japan.

Separate data released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the country added eight cases on Monday, bringing total infections to 10,801.

Seoul will ease its intensive social distancing campaign starting Wednesday as the numbers of new cases and community transmissions have stayed low. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114