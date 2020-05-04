 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korean universities postpone spring festivals to fall semester

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : May 4, 2020 - 11:45       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 11:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students away from campuses, college festivals are getting postponed to the fall semester.

In recent weeks, the number of new infections has slowed down, prompting the country to end its 45-day social distancing campaign in favor of “everyday life quarantine,” starting Wednesday. However, universities in Seoul and other regions remain cautious about the lingering threat from the novel coronavirus.

As a preventive measure, universities are pushing back spring festivals to next semester.

To provide alternative ways for students to have fun in groups while maintaining social distancing, some universities are turning to social media and holding online activities such as “virtual field days.”

Meanwhile, experts stress the need to remain vigilant as many schools are planning to resume offline classes later this month.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114