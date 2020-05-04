S. Korean universities postpone spring festivals to fall semester

(Yonhap)
As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students away from campuses, college festivals are getting postponed to the fall semester.
In recent weeks, the number of new infections has slowed down, prompting the country to end its 45-day social distancing campaign in favor of “everyday life quarantine,” starting Wednesday. However, universities in Seoul and other regions remain cautious about the lingering threat from the novel coronavirus.
As a preventive measure, universities are pushing back spring festivals to next semester.
To provide alternative ways for students to have fun in groups while maintaining social distancing, some universities are turning to social media and holding online activities such as “virtual field days.”
Meanwhile, experts stress the need to remain vigilant as many schools are planning to resume offline classes later this month.
By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com
)