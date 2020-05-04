[Monitor] Asia’s travel industry to take hardest hit from COVID-19

A total of 100.8 million jobs dedicated to travel and tourism are forecast to be slashed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council.Asia’s travel industry is projected to be hit hardest, with an estimated 63.4 million job losses, the data showed.The job cuts are expected to shave about $1.04 trillion off the region’s aggregate gross domestic product.That would account for nearly half of the world’s total GDP loss of $2.69 trillion.