Business

[Monitor] Asia’s travel industry to take hardest hit from COVID-19

By Korea Herald
Published : May 5, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 11:01


A total of 100.8 million jobs dedicated to travel and tourism are forecast to be slashed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Asia’s travel industry is projected to be hit hardest, with an estimated 63.4 million job losses, the data showed.

The job cuts are expected to shave about $1.04 trillion off the region’s aggregate gross domestic product.

That would account for nearly half of the world’s total GDP loss of $2.69 trillion.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
