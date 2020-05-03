 Back To Top
Police recover missing remains of victim of warehouse fire

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2020 - 21:02       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 21:02

Police said Sunday they have recovered what are believed to be remains of a victim of a fire that killed scores of workers in Icheon, south of Seoul.

The fire that tore through a warehouse in Icheon on Wednesday killed 38 and injured 10 others. Among those killed were one Chinese and two Kazakh workers.

Icheon, located about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, is home to SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips, as well as a large number of warehouses and storage facilities for retailers.

Authorities believe the fire started on the second underground floor during construction work involving urethane, a combustible chemical used for insulation work, and the installation of a freight elevator.

On Sunday, investigators at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency found what are believed to be a body part, two mobile phones and a car key on the basement floor.

Police found five body parts from four bodies during two previous searches.

Police said they will send the remains to the National Forensic Service for DNA tests for identification. (Yonhap)

