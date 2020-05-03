[Photo News] Social distancing becomes part of everyday life



South Koreans are sticking to the social distancing guidelines, even though the coronavirus curve has flattened in recent weeks.







The country plans to loosen its social distancing campaign, starting Wednesday, but throughout the nation many citizens remain cautious because a resurgence of the novel coronavirus cannot be ruled out.







Social distancing is practiced in many places. People enjoying their holiday weekend are keeping a safe distance, and so are job applicants sitting company recruitment exams. Similar social distancing rules are in effect for religious institutions and schools getting ready to welcome their students back.



