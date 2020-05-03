C&W Korea to provide social distancing-friendly office model

Logo of Cushman & Wakefield
Commercial real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield said Sunday it was looking to introduce a social distancing office design concept to help its clients reopen their workplace and embrace the new norm in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concept -- dubbed “Six Feet Office” -- was unveiled as the stay-at-home restrictions has been showing signs of imminent alleviation.
Ranging from creating visual boundaries using colored carpets and plexiglass shields to office signage that directs walking traffic in a single direction, the new protocol has been under pilot test in office buildings across the world since April.
“We will introduce the Six Feet Office model to our clients in Korea who are interested in applying this design concept when opening office spaces in the future,” said Richard Hwang, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield Korea.
Earlier on Thursday, Cushman & Wakefield had released a comprehensive guide for real estate tenants and landlords here on how to reopen workplaces.
“We do not expect to see companies reduce the size of their space drastically in Korea post COVID-19, but I think there will be a change in terms of how they will use the space differently,” Hwang said.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
