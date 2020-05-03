'The World of the Married' sets ratings record for cable drama

“The World of the Married” poster (JTBC)



The smash-hit series "The World of the Married" has become the most-watched drama on Korean cable TV, data showed Sunday.



The 12th episode of the JTBC series, which airs every Friday and Saturday, logged a record viewership of 24.3 percent on Saturday, outrunning the previous record of 23.8 percent set by another JTBC hit, "SKY Castle," according to Nielsen Korea.



This marks the highest viewership by a drama episode aired on local cable networks and the second-highest for all programs broadcast on cable networks. Currently, TV Chosun's audition hit "Mister Trot" holds the record at 35.7 percent.



Originally based on the BBC TV series "Doctor Foster," which aired in 2015 and 2017, the 16-episode series has captured Korean viewers with its intense suspense and swift storytelling smartly altered for the local market.



The plot centers around Ji Sun-woo, played by Kim Hee-ae, who is a dedicated wife and doctor who finds out about her husband's betrayal and sets out to take revenge against him.



Premiering on March 28, the series has four episodes left in its run. (Yonhap)