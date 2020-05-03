 Back To Top
National

Police resume search at warehouse fire site

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2020 - 10:57       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 11:03
(Yonhap)

ICHEON -- Police resumed Sunday their search for the remains and personal belongings of victims of a fire that killed scores of workers in Icheon, south of Seoul.

The fire that broke out at a warehouse in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday at 1:32 p.m. killed 38 and injured 10 others. Among those killed are one Chinese and two Kazakh workers.

Authorities believe the fire started on the second underground floor during construction work involving urethane, a combustible chemical used for insulation work, and the installation of a freight elevator.

Earlier on Sunday, investigators at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency resumed their search to remove ashes and locate remains and belongings.

Police said they plan to focus on the basement floor during Sunday's search. In the previous search, police managed to find two pieces of remains and a mobile phone.

Police, meanwhile, said that this search is aimed at finding additional remains rather than identifying the exact cause of the accident.

"We may be able to find evidence that point to the cause of the fire but the key focus is finding remains. We have not yet set a date on a probe to identify the cause," an official said.

Icheon is home to SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips, as well as a large number of warehouses and storage facilities for retailers. (Yonhap)
