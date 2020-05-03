[Monitor] Korea’s exports plunge 24% in April

South Korea saw its exports sink 24.3 percent in April from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices. The country also saw the first monthly trade deficit since 2012, data from the Trade Ministry and the Korea Customs Service showed.Exports reached $36.9 billion, compared to $48.7 billion a year ago. Imports also declined 15.9 percent on-year to $37.8 billion. Imports surpassed exports by $950 million in the month, breaking the 98 consecutive months of trade surplus.