Business

[Monitor] Korea’s exports plunge 24% in April

By Korea Herald
Published : May 4, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 11:01

South Korea saw its exports sink 24.3 percent in April from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices. The country also saw the first monthly trade deficit since 2012, data from the Trade Ministry and the Korea Customs Service showed.

Exports reached $36.9 billion, compared to $48.7 billion a year ago. Imports also declined 15.9 percent on-year to $37.8 billion. Imports surpassed exports by $950 million in the month, breaking the 98 consecutive months of trade surplus.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
