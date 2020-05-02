 Back To Top
National

Coronavirus cases stay in single-digit, no new local infections

By Korea Herald
Published : May 2, 2020 - 14:02       Updated : May 2, 2020 - 15:06

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Saturday chairs a COVID-19 check-up meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Saturday chairs a COVID-19 check-up meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)


South Korea saw less than 10 new daily COVID-19 infections for four days straight on Saturday, taking a step closer to loosening its social-distancing guidelines.

The nation's total number of cases stood at 10,780, with six new imported infections and no new local ones, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The daily figure had peaked on Feb. 29 at 909.

With two more cases added, the death toll rose to 250 and the fatality rate reached 2.32 percent. A total of 9,123 people have recovered so far, up 51 from a day earlier.

As the local infection trend slowed down visibly, speculations mounted that quarantines measures may be eased soon.

From April 24 to 30, a daily average of 2,663 South Korean nationals entered the country. Of them, those in their 20s and 30s accounting for 36 percent of the total, indicating the return of students studying abroad.

The average of foreign visitors per daily basis was around 750 during the same period.

But in light of the holiday that is to run through Tuesday, authorities underlined for continued social distancing efforts to prevent mass infections.

The government is set to announce on Sunday whether it will adopt an "everyday life quarantine," allowing schools and workplaces to go back to normal routines.

Even if that were the case, it would not necessarily mean that the new coronavirus crisis is over here, officials said, pointing out to the possibility of a second wave of infections.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
