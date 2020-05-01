 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

UN chief says world should follow Korea on COVID-19 fight

By Kim So-hyun
Published : May 1, 2020 - 13:20       Updated : May 1, 2020 - 13:20
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he hopes many countries follow the example of South Korea, which has been “extremely successful” in addressing COVID-19, and plans to fight climate change in its post-coronavirus economic recovery.

The country shows how “the two things can be put together,” Guterres said in a virtual news conference on Thursday.

Mentioning that South Korea reported zero locally transmitted cases on Thursday, Guterres said it has been extremely successful in addressing COVID-19.

He also said that South Korea has presented plans for a “a very ambitious green deal” for recovery from the pandemic, including a ban on new coal-fired plants and a reduction of emissions from existing coal-fired plants.

“This is an example that should be followed everywhere, a very determined capacity to really eradicate the COVID-19, … at the same time, prepare a green recovery,” Guterres said.

Regarding the health and whereabouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the UN chief said: “We have no information about the situation of Chairman Kim Jong-un.”

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114