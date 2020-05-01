S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,774

South Korea reported nine more cases of the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,774.



South Korea's coronavirus caseload has been further slowing in recent days, with the nation reporting no new domestic infections Thursday with just four imported cases.



Of the nine new cases, eight cases are believed to come from people who came from overseas, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.



Still, health authorities remain on the alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.



The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by one to 248, according to the KCDC. In total, 9,072 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus.



The country also detected four new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 1,073. (Yonhap)