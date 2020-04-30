 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Korea reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 30, 2020 - 12:25       Updated : Apr 30, 2020 - 12:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Korea on Thursday reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of which were imported from overseas, marking the first time in 75 days that zero local community infections were reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Korea stood at 10,765 as of midnight, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily number of confirmed cases has ranged between six and 14 since it dropped to 18 on April 18.

All of the four new cases were confirmed at the airport.

One patient died on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 247.

The fatality rate stood at 2.29 percent, but 10.44 percent among people in their 70s and 24.33 percent for those in their 80s. 

Also on Wednesday, 137 people were released from quarantine upon full recovery, bringing the total number of fully recovered people to 9,059 and recovery rate to 84.2 percent.

By region, 6,852 cases were confirmed in Daegu so far, followed by 1,365 in North Gyeongsang, 676 in Gyeonggi and 633 in Seoul.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114