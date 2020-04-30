 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea's southwestern region hit by another quake

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2020 - 10:26       Updated : Apr 30, 2020 - 10:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern region county of Haenam on Thursday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The quake occurred at 7:13 a.m., 21 kilometers west-northwest of Haenam in South Jeolla Province, at a depth of 21 km, according to the KMA.

The epicenter was at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 126.40 degrees east longitude, the agency said.

"The earthquake was felt in the areas near the epicenter," the agency said, warning residents to take caution.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the same region, 20 kilometers west-northwest of Haenam, at 12:58 a.m.

Nineteen quakes, including those weaker than magnitude 2, have occurred in the region since 12:34 a.m. on Sunday this week, according to the KMA.

Since Monday, five earthquakes stronger than magnitude 2 have occurred for four consecutive days in the Korean Peninsula and neighboring waters, the agency said. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114