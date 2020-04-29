[Herald Interview] From mom with chronic pain to startup founder: Kony By Erin CEO shares her journey

When Erin Lim had her first baby three years ago, she never set out to start a company. She was desperate for a product that could help her carry her son with less pain, as her neck hurt every time she held him.



“Products that hold the baby tightly and safely look ugly. But if they look fashionable, they don’t do their job properly,” Lim said.



While she was struggling to solve the problem from a consumer’s perspective, her husband, Kim Dong-hyun, told her that instead of trying to find the perfect product, it would be easier to make it.



This advice was no surprise coming from Kim, who discovered his entrepreneurial spirit in college when he launched a sound equipment business. He later went on to found TMON, a leading social commerce platform, with three co-founders. But Lim, a marketing strategist who joined TMON as its 30th employee, had never imagined herself running her own business.



“He told me that if I make a product I need, there probably are other people who need it,” Lim said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “In retrospect, the most difficult part was how long it took between deciding to make a product and actually producing a prototype.”



Thus, Kony By Erin, a startup that produces baby wraps, was born.



Since then, the company has really taken off.





Erin Lim (left) and Kim Dong-hyun pose with their new baby April 6. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)