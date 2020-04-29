 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Top court confirms jail term of ex-Aekyung CEO in humidifier sterilizer case

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 16:55       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 16:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's top court on Wednesday confirmed a jail term of 2 1/2 years for a former chief of Aekyung Industrial Co., one of the local producers of deadly humidifier sterilizers in the early 2000s.

The Supreme Court upheld the jail term given by lower courts to Ko Kwang-hyun, former CEO of Aekyung Industrial, for covering up toxicity-related data on the company's disinfectant product Humidifier Mate.

The top court also confirmed a one-year prison term for a former senior executive vice president of Aekyung Industrial, identified only as Yang, for taking part in Ko's cover-up attempt, while another former company official, surnamed Lee, received a suspended sentence of one year in jail on the same charge.

The three were accused of concealing and destroying the company's documents related to the toxicity of Humidifier Mate.

"There are no mistakes in the lower courts' guilty verdicts on the accused's crimes of destruction and concealment of evidence," the top court said.

The three are among 34 former business executives indicted last July by prosecutors after an eight-month reinvestigation into one of the nation's worst scandals involving consumer products. They are accused of manufacturing and selling humidifier disinfectants containing toxic chemicals.

The humidifier disinfectant scandal came into the spotlight after four pregnant women died of lung problems in 2011.

About 6,760 people have so far been registered as victims of the humidifier sterilizer case, of whom about 1,533 have died. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114