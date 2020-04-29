[Photo News] Cultural exchange with Fiji

International Youth Fellowship founder and pastor Park Ock-soo (right) and Fijian Ambassador Peniana Lalabalavu sign a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday to promote educational exchange activities for young people and to cooperate in cultural and economic areas.IYF established a Fiji branch in January 2013 and since then it has carried out various educational activities for young people such as overseas volunteering, character education, cultural exchange and character camps.Young people from Fiji took part in the IYF World Culture Camp in Korea, reflecting the active partnership between IYF and Fiji.