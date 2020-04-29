 Back To Top
Life&Style

New disinfectant to kill coronavirus for 90 days

By Lee Jong-min
Published : May 3, 2020 - 10:30       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 10:30
(Reuters-Yonhap)

Scientists at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have developed "MAP-1," a new disinfectant spray that can kill viruses -- including the novel coronavirus -- and bacteria for up to 90 days.

Unlike alcohol or bleach-based solutions, MAP-1 remains effective in disrupting existing bacteria and preventing new bacteria from spreading even after it has dried. A special blend of heat-sensitive antimicrobial polymers releases disinfectants upon human contact.

The coating can be used on different surfaces, including wood and leather, without changing their texture. It is also nontoxic and thus safe for the environment and skin.

It took 10 years for professor Yeung Kinglun's research team to introduce MAP-1 to the public. MAP-1 has already been used in facilities in Hong Kong, such as nursing homes, shopping malls, school buses and churches. The spray is set to hit shelves in May for consumer use. 

By Lee Jong-min (ljmclaire@heraldcorp.com)
