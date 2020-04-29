 Back To Top
National

Summer of 2020 to be the ‘hottest ever’

By Lee Jong-min
Published : May 3, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 11:00
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

Meteorologists around the world expect this summer to be the hottest in decades.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, June through August last year tied with the summer of 2016 as the hottest period for the northern hemisphere in the 140-year climate record. Temperatures were unusually high in the first half of 2016 because of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Despite recent improvements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the summer of 2020 is on course to break previous records.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Met Office both said it was likely that 2020 would rank among the years with the highest temperatures, and might even make it to No. 1. The US agency calculates that there is a 75 percent chance this year’s measurements will top the charts.

Meanwhile, people in many parts of the world are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With no cure or vaccine available, people will have to continue wearing protective masks in the hot weather. 

By Lee Jong-min (ljmclaire@heraldcorp.com)
