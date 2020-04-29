 Back To Top
National

Mostly clear, warm weather expected over long weekend

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 15:03       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 15:03
(Yonhap)
Mostly clear and warm early summer weather is expected over the long weekend from Buddha’s Birthday on Thursday through Children’s Day on Tuesday, with sporadic rain in some areas.

Temperatures will go down slightly from Sunday through Tuesday, but will be warmer than average.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Thursday, a public holiday marking the birth of Buddhism’s founder, will see morning lows of between 5 and 15 degrees, and afternoon highs of between 19 and 28 degrees.

Skies will start off clear, but will get cloudy and there will be sporadic rain in the eastern coast of northern Gangwon Province in the afternoon.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rise above 30 degrees in Daegu and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province.

It will rain a little in eastern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province’s Yeongseo on Friday; in Gangwon’s Yeongseo and Jeju Island on Saturday; in Jeju, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province on Sunday; and in Gangwon’s Yeongdong on Monday.

Dry weather alerts have been issued nationwide except for the western coast and the southern coast of South Jeolla Province, and as dry weather will continue over the holidays, extra caution is required to prevent fires including wildfires, the KMA said, adding that it will be windy over the weekend.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
