 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK leader believed to be running state affairs 'normally': S. Korean military

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 10:19       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 10:19

(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

South Korean military and intelligence authorities believe that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is handling state affairs normally, sources said Wednesday, amid mounting speculation about his health.

Kim's absence from public view, particularly at the ceremony to mark the birthday of the national founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, has sparked rumors about his health.

But the South Korean government has said no unusual movement has been detected in the regime.

"In an answer to questions from some lawmakers of the National Assembly's defense committee about Kim's health, the defense ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the intelligence authorities conveyed their assessment that Kim has been running his country normally," a source said.

Kim last appeared publicly in its state media on April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul made the same assessment during a parliamentary meeting Tuesday, saying that North Korean media outlets' reports on the leader's work, such as sending diplomatic letters, suggest that he has been carrying out state affairs in a normal way. (Yonhap)

 

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114