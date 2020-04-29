 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Trump says he wishes NK leader well, refuses further comment

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 09:12       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 09:24

(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well amid reports he may be gravely ill, but refused to comment further.

Trump has offered varying assessments since reports on the North Korean leader's alleged health issues began emerging last week.

"I just don't want to comment on it. I don't want to comment on it. I just wish him well," he told reporters at the White House when asked if Kim is still in control of his country.

Trump did not respond to a question about whether Kim is still alive.

Less than a day earlier, Trump had told reporters that he had a "very good idea" about Kim's current condition but couldn't talk about it yet.

He said the media will "probably be hearing in the not too distant future" before adding: "Nobody knows where he is."

Trump has repeatedly said he hopes the North Korean leader is doing well. But whereas last Tuesday he said the US doesn't know if the reports about Kim's failing health are true, on Thursday he dismissed a CNN report in particular as "incorrect."

The cable network had cited a US official as saying that Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim was in "grave danger" after surgery.

Kim has been out of public view since April 11, when he presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.

His absence from an April 15 commemoration of the birthday of his late grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, sparked speculation that there may be something wrong with his health.

South Korean officials have insisted there is nothing unusual happening inside the regime.

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018 to try to reach a deal on denuclearizing North Korea in exchange for US sanctions relief.

But negotiations have faltered since their second summit in Vietnam in February 2019 ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of their actions.

Last month Trump sent a letter to Kim -- one of a series of missives exchanged between the leaders -- to offer US assistance with COVID-19.

North Korea has at least publicly not accepted the offer while insisting it has no cases of the coronavirus in the country. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114