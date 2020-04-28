 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Prosecution attempts to search TV newsroom in probe into reporter's blackmail case

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 21:55       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 21:55

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Seoul prosecutors stormed five locations Tuesday as part of their probe into a blackmail case involving a cable news reporter.

The reporter from Channel A is suspected of pressuring a jailed financier to divulge corrupt acts by a pro-government commentator. He allegedly tried to leverage his ties with a senior prosecutor deemed powerful enough to influence the inmate's case.

The prosecutors searched his home and other places but failed to enter news offices at the broadcaster's headquarters in central Seoul due to resistance from its reporters.

The investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office arrived at the company in the morning to search its newsroom and computer systems. But dozens of reporters blocked them and offered to submit materials if the prosecution makes a request. The standoff continued until late at night.

The Journalists Association of Korea issued a statement denouncing the prosecution for violating freedom of the press. The group demanded the prosecution halt the coercive investigation.

The prosecution earlier this month launched the probe into the incident, which was first reported by the broadcaster MBC on March 31.

MBC reported that the Channel A journalist coaxed and blackmailed the businessman, named Lee Cheol, to tip him off about Rhyu Si-min, a popular writer and chief of a public foundation in memory of former President Roh Moo-hyun.

Lee, formerly the largest shareholder of ShillaJen, a struggling biotech company, was sentenced to 12 years for fraud last year and got an additional 2 1/2 years in February.

The reporter was digging up rumors that Lee paid inappropriately large lecture fees to the liberal pundit a few years ago. Rhyu denied that claim.

MBC revealed the reporter's letters to Lee and a recorded conversation between the journalist and an associate of Lee, in which he warned Lee to cooperate or face a longer prison sentence, further financial losses and new charges against his family.

The Lee associate told MBC that the reporter offered to use his close ties with the prosecution to help Lee and his family avoid more punishment.

The reporter played to him a recorded conversation with a senior prosecutor, identified as "the closest aide" to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, to show his connection with the prosecution. The senior prosecutor denied he had such a conversation.

MBC claimed the journalist and the prosecution plotted to deal a blow to the ruling Democratic Party (DP) ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections.

The Moon Jae-in administration has pushed to transfer some investigative powers from the prosecution to police and establish a separate body to probe corruption and power abuses by high-level officials.

After the MBC report, a media NGO filed a complaint accusing the reporter and the prosecutor of blackmail. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114