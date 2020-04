South Korea’s exports of coronavirus test kits jumped on-year in the first 20 days of this month, data showed.



Exports of test kits stood at $131.9 million in the 20-day period, compared with $7.25 million for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



So far this year, Korea has exported test kits to a total of 106 nations.



Brazil, the top buyer, imported $19.2 million worth of test kits from Korea. Next were the United States and Italy. (Yonhap)