National

Identity of alleged accomplice in sex blackmail case made public

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 18:27       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 18:42

Lee Won-ho (Army)
Lee Won-ho (Army)

The Army on Tuesday made public the identity of an active duty soldier, who is suspected of helping the leader of an online sexual blackmail ring.

Lee Won-ho, a private aged 19, was one of three perpetrators who operated the ring to spread sexually exploitative footage that prompted huge public outcry. Police earlier identified Cho Ju-bin, the central suspect in the case, as well as another suspect named Kang Hoon.

“Lee allegedly took part in recruiting participants, producing and circulating sexually degrading and disturbing footage in violation of laws including child protection and sexual abuse. Evidence was mounting,” the Army said.

The Army said that disclosing Lee’s identity outweighed the potential infringements of rights on the part of Lee or his family members, because the public had the right to learn his identity. The disclosure served to prevent repeat crimes, according to the Army.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)

