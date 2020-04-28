 Back To Top
National

[Video] Virus scare leads to drive-thru upgrades

Drive-thru system helps institutions and organizations meet growing demand amid virus pandemic

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 17:17       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 17:17

Drive-thrus became familiar in Korea when fast-food giant McDonald’s opened its first location in 1992. The contactless system allows people to purchase or receive goods and services without leaving the car.

Recently, the country began setting up drive-thru testing sites for more examinations to combat the virus. The quick service has since sprawled across the nation at a rapid pace and been imported by other countries.

Taking a cue from the road-style facilities, schools have also adopted innovative approaches. Various institutions made wider calls to set up drive-thru libraries at the low-contact main gate. At the designated pickup locations, students can borrow and return their books.

The offline library has been run this way in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through books. The temporary closure of the libraries for the rest of the school year was not a viable option for students. It’s also one of the many ideas to flatten the virus curve.

After a surge in confirmed cases sparked nationwide concerns some two months ago, people have come up with unique solutions. Please check out the video to see how the drive-thru system has been gaining immense popularity.


Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)  
Video shot and edited by Park Subin (qlstnqkr1204@heraldcorp.com)
