Koreans spend 20 hours a month on smartphones: report

(123rf)
South Koreans spend an average of 20 hours per month on their phones, and the peak time is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., a survey showed.
According to the report from the Korea Communications Commission, 95.5 percent of smartphone users watch videos on their devices. The average usage time per month was about 20 hours and 35 minutes. Time spent watching videos accounted for 17.9 percent of total smartphone time.
Of those who own smartphones, 66.5 percent watched at least one broadcast per month. The average time spent watching broadcasts every month was 117.5 minutes.
Popular television channels among mobile phone users included tvN (14.2 minutes per month), JTBC (12.6 minutes per month) and SBS (10.4 minutes per month).
By Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com
)