Lee widens lead, Hwang plummets in presidential poll

Lee, who served as prime minister under incumbent President Moon Jae-in and won a parliamentary seat in the April general elections, saw his popularity jump by 10.5 percentage points from a month earlier, the local pollster said.
It was the first time that he has risen above the 40 percent mark and the 11th consecutive month he held the lead.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, once thought to be Lee’s rival from the conservative faction, plunged to 6 percent, down a whopping 13.4 percent from the previous month. Hwang, who served as prime minister for former President Park Geun-hye, was defeated by Lee for a Seoul constituency in the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Set to join the upcoming parliament for a fifth term, Lee now chairs the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s committee on anti-coronavirus measures.
A detailed look at the poll results shows Lee leading across all age groups and from all regions except the conservative stronghold of the North and South Gyeongsang provinces. Support for Lee was highest in Gwangju and the adjoining North and South Jeolla provinces at 52.8 percent.
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung came in second at 14.4 percent, up 0.8 percentage point from a month earlier and recording his highest rating since August 2019 when the pollster started the survey.
He was second best in all regions where former Prime Minister Lee was No. 1, except in Gangwon Province.
Hong Joon-pyo, a prominent conservative politician who returned to mainstream politics after winning in the general election, came in third at 7.6 percent, edging out Hwang, the former chairman of the main opposition United Future Party.
Support for Hong was strongest in North Gyeongsang Province and neighboring Daegu, a conservative stronghold where he ran as an independent and won.
Once a potential presidential front-runner on the conservative front, Hwang seemed to have lost his support base after the landslide defeat to Lee Nak-yon in the Jongno district race.
Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the minor People’s Party, and ex-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon were next at fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The poll was commissioned by local online newspaper OhmyNews and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. It was conducted on 2,552 adults nationwide.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)