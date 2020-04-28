 Back To Top
Business

KGCCI calls for applications for innovation awards

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 15:31
The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling for innovative companies in Korea to apply for the “6th KGCCI Innovation Awards” until May 31, the organization said Tuesday.

“Companies of all industries and sizes located in Korea can apply for the award by submitting their applications through the official awards homepage,” KGCCI said.

“Not only innovations made in Korea but also innovations made in Germany that have add value in the Korean market can be submitted for the awards.”

This year, the KGCCI Innovation Awards are officially supported by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. With the support from these two ministries, winning companies will “receive stronger public recognition for their innovations,” the KGCCI said.

The event was initiated in 2015 to support companies that create value for the Korean market through innovative products, processes and technologies as well as to promote new business cooperation between Korea and Germany.

The KGCCI said there are four categories that applicants can directly apply or be recommended for -- innovation in business, sustainability, digitalization and women.

The entire application procedure is free of charge and companies can apply regardless of a KGCCI membership. Further details are available on the KGGCI Innovation Awards website: www.innovation-award.kr

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
