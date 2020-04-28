 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

PIPFF nominates eight films for international competition

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:00       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:04
Official poster for Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival on June 18 - 23. (PIPFF)
Official poster for Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival on June 18 - 23. (PIPFF)

The 2nd Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival announced on Monday eight films nominated for its International Feature Competition.

“A Distance Place” by Park Kun-young from Korea, “Dust and Ashes” by Park Hee-won from Korea, “Identifying Features” by Fernanda Valadez from Mexico, “Nafi’s Father” by Mamadou Dia from Senegal, “Negative Numbers” by Uta Beria from Georgia, “Tony Driver” by Ascanio Petrini from Italy, “Way Back Home” by Park Sun-joo from Korea and “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” by Massoud Bakhshi from Iran have been nominated for the award, which comes with prize money of 20 million won ($16,300). The eight films were chosen from 254 submissions.

All submissions dealt with the theme of peace, with films longer than 60 minutes considered for the International Feature Competition and shorter Korean films considered for the Korean Short Competition.

On April 8, PIPFF announced 18 nominations in the Korean Short Competition, which has a prize of 10 million won. A total of 538 entries were received in the category.

“The five international films and three Korean films reveal political and social absurdities from the perspective of the underprivileged, including sexual minorities, immigrants and women, which are playing out globally in the 21st century, ” said Choi Eun-young, programmer of PIPFF, in the announcement of the nominations for the festival‘s International Feature Competition.

The festival was launched in August 2019 in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, which has become a symbol of peace since the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The festival will run from June 18 to 23 under the slogan “Peace Again” at Alpensia Resort and Hoenggye area in Pyeongchang, featuring around 100 films from over 40 countries.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114