National

Seoul Foreign School shares virtual learning experience

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:18       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:18
(Seoul Foreign School)
(Seoul Foreign School)

As many students and parents struggle with online school, Seoul Foreign School shared how it has gone about virtual learning through close communication with students, parents and other international schools around the world.

SFS already used a blended learning model that involves both online and in-person teaching and learning, and this helped when making the shift to a 100 percent virtual learning model, said David Beaty, the school’s director of technology.

When COVID-19 hit South Korea, SFS quickly formed a crisis management team, and updated its "Continuity of Learning" plan to meet the specific needs of the situation.

"Checking in with students via online meeting tools has been an important part of meeting our learners’ social and emotional needs during this time," Beaty said.

"We are focused on delivering quality content and teaching, but the main focus for us is connection and communication."

Early-years teachers at SFS often sing songs with students via video meetings, and other teachers have been creating weekly dance videos for students.

SFS consulted with other international schools in Asia that had closed weeks earlier to learn from their experience, and its teachers shared their innovative teaching practices during the COVID-19 crisis with the global teacher community.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
