LG Velvet to hit Korean smartphone market on May 15

LG Electronics will release its new flagship smartphone Velvet on May 15 in the Korean market only, the company announced Tuesday.Nicknamed the “water droplet phone,” the LG Velvet marks a design departure for the firm. The triple camera module on the rear, including the 48 million-pixel lens, has been designed to resemble water droplets.The new device also features a 6.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display trademarked as FullVision with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and a 4,300 milliampere-hour battery.The Snapdragon 765 5G is known as the first Qualcomm mobile AP that is integrated with a 5G modem, which uses up less space inside the device.The LG Velvet will offer a secondary screen and a stylus pen to go up against Samsung’s foldable devices and phablet Galaxy Note phones.LG hasn’t yet confirmed its plan to launch the Velvet overseas.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com