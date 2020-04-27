Education minister, superintendents to discuss resumption of schools

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae (Yonhap)

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and local education superintendents will hold a videoconference this week to discuss how to normalize school education disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said Monday.



During the meeting set for Tuesday afternoon, the minister will hear from the officials about pros and cons of reopening of schools as well as ideas on how best to prevent the pandemic from affecting schools.



The Ministry of Education is expected to make a decision on the issue between May 3 and 5, after the government decides whether to further ease social distancing next week. If the ministry decides to reopen schools, classes are likely to begin as early as mid-May.



South Korea is taking gradual steps to return to normal as the country's new daily COVID-19 cases stayed at 10 or below for the fifth straight day on Monday.



The education ministry has put off the start of the new school year, originally set for early March. Some school classes have been provided online since April. (Yonhap)