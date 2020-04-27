 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, UAE vow cooperation over virus crisis

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:37       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:37
A nightscape in downtown Dubai during the coronavirus curfew. (AP-Yonhap)
A nightscape in downtown Dubai during the coronavirus curfew. (AP-Yonhap)
The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates held phone talks Monday and pledged their joint response against the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The conversation between Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his UAE counterpart, Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, took place at the request of the UAE defense chief, according to the ministry.

The UAE defense chief praised South Korea's response against the coronavirus as prompt and transparent and said Seoul has been dealing with the virus effectively and exemplarily, the ministry said.

"The two ministers vowed to mutually put forth efforts to unswervingly continue defense exchanges and cooperation between the two countries that have been maintained for a long time, and to jointly respond to the prolonged COVID-19 situation," the ministry said in a release.

South Korea reported 10 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, marking the fifth day in a row that the number of new infections stayed at 10 or below. The nation's total infections stood at 10,738, including 243 deaths. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114