Moon joins Thank You Challenge campaign for medical workers

President Moon Jae-in attends Thank You Challenge campaign Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in took a trendy way Monday to express his gratitude to medical workers nationwide for their dedicated services in the monthslong fight against the coronavirus: the Thanks to (You) Challenge.



He joined the campaign using sign language, also known as the Thank You Challenge, along with his senior Cheong Wa Dae secretaries just ahead of their meeting at the presidential compound.



They showed the gesture briefly in front of pool reporters and camera crew, shouting "Thanks to medical staff, thanks to the people."



Almost 100 days into the COVID-19 outbreak here, South Korea has succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus more effectively than any other nation on the basis of its quick testing, contact tracing and treatment strategy.



Speaking at the weekly session, however, Moon stressed that it's still early to lower the country's quarantine guard.



"COVID-19 is not over yet," he stressed, calling for preparations for a long-term war against the virus.



Later in the day, the president issued a related message on his social media account.



"Thanks to medical workers, precious life is being protected, (we) are winning the fight against the virus and preparing gradually for routine life" amid the global view that South Korea is an exemplary nation for quarantine, Moon wrote.



"I extend my respect and gratitude for your dedication," he added. (Yonhap)