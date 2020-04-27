 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung Heavy Q1 net losses widen on FX losses

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:09       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:09
(Samsung Heavy Industries)
(Samsung Heavy Industries)
Samsung Heavy Industries, a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that its net losses widened in the first quarter from a year earlier due to evaluation losses of dollar-denominated assets.

For the January-March quarter, net losses deepened to 227 billion won ($185 million) from a loss of 102.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung Heavy said the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar drove up the evaluation losses from its forward exchange contracts meant to resell five drill ships.

Operating losses widened to 47.8 billion won from a loss of 33.3 billion over the cited period, and sales jumped 25.3 percent on-year to reach 1.82 trillion won, it said.

Earlier this month, Samsung Heavy received a 253.6 billion-won order to build two very large crude oil carriers for a Bermudan shipper.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has won orders worth $5 billion for five vessels so far this year, achieving 5.9 percent of its annual order target of $8.4 billion.

Shares in Samsung Heavy rose 0.12 percent to 4,175 won on Monday, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.79 percent gain. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114