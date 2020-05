Words engraved by calligrapher Kim Dong-wook on sand at Yeongildae Beach in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, express the message that Dokdo is Korea’s territory and urge Japan to stop its attempts to claim it.







Kim has held more than a hundred calligraphy performances nationwide, 24 on Dokdo, to promote awareness that the country’s eastern most islets are part of the nation’s territory.