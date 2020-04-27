‘Untact’ tourist sites gain attention amid pandemic

(Yonhap)
“Untact” tourism has become a new trend amid the protracted spread of the novel coronavirus.
The new style of traveling -- the name being a Korean contraction of “undoing contact” -- refers to avoiding crowded places or indoor activities, and instead turning to outdoor attractions with plenty of space.
Targeting forthcoming holidays, operators of several tourist sites popular among South Koreans, including Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, have been promoting a list of tourist attractions suitable for families and friends to enjoy while distancing. They consist mostly of wide-open outdoor areas like mountain trails and botanic gardens.
Although the number of new virus cases has been staying low in Korea, local health authorities remain alert over possible cluster infections that may occur during the holidays. As overseas travel has been largely suspended or unavailable due to various restrictions, it is expected that many people will stay home or make short trips locally.
The long holiday period that kicked off with Buddha’s Birthday on Thursday extends through next Tuesday, Children’s Day.
By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com
)