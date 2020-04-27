Moon warns about protracted war against coronavirus

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in said South Korea needs to brace for a longer-term war against the coronavirus, warning the public not to lower its guard too early.



"COVID-19 is not over yet," he emphasized, speaking at a weekly meeting with his top Cheong Wa Dae aides at the presidential compound in Seoul. "The situation is that we have to get prepared for living uncomfortably with the coronavirus with a longtime war in mind."



Moon's prudent stance came amid expectations that his country may contain the coronavirus in the near future. South Korea confirmed only 10 additional cases nationwide the day before, according to health authorities, another indication that the virus spread has been slowing remarkably as the nation is close to the 100th day since the report of its first patient.



The government is preparing to end a nationwide social distancing campaign in early May amid a push for jump-starting economic activities here. School are expected to reopen in stages starting next month as well.



Moon said it's still premature to be at ease and asked the people to keep abiding thoroughly by quarantine guidelines in their everyday lives.



"Mankind has no immunity, and no vaccines and treatments have been developed yet," he pointed out. "We do not know when even a small number of patients will touch the detonator of group infections."



Furthermore, many foreign countries are still grappling with the rapid spread of infections and some experts warn of a second wave of pandemic this autumn, Moon said. (Yonhap)