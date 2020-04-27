 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea ups donation upon pandemic

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 17:12       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 17:12
From left: Kids and Future Foundation Executive Director Park Du-jun and Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee member Lee Sang-kuk, The Class Hyosung CEO Bae Ki-young, CEO of Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer Motor One Son Young-ho, Vice Chairman of KCC Auto Lee Sang-hyun, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Dimitris Psillakis and Kim Jee-seop pose after a vehicle donation ceremony. (Mercedes-Benz)
From left: Kids and Future Foundation Executive Director Park Du-jun and Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee member Lee Sang-kuk, The Class Hyosung CEO Bae Ki-young, CEO of Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer Motor One Son Young-ho, Vice Chairman of KCC Auto Lee Sang-hyun, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Dimitris Psillakis and Kim Jee-seop pose after a vehicle donation ceremony. (Mercedes-Benz)

In line with its expansion of social responsibility programs, Mercedes-Benz Korea said Monday it is saving a percentage of revenue from car sales from March to May with a goal of donating over 1 billion won ($811,000) to charitable causes.

Mercedes-Benz Korea has been embarking on social activities to contribute to less privileged Koreans and to contribute to the country’s fight against the impact of the novel coronavirus, the automaker said.

The local importer and distributor of the German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz Korea established its CSR Committee in June 2014 to gather the affiliates of Daimler Group and 11 official dealer firms.

Under the slogan “Mercedes-Benz Promise,” the company’s committee donated a total 4.5 billion won to different areas of Korean society last year, bringing the accumulated fund to 24 billion won since it was established, the company said.

With the COVID-19 outbreak hitting the area of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province especially hard, the automaker also took part in delivering relief to children, medical staff and volunteer workers in the region, the company said.

The committee donated 2,600 aid kits with hand sanitizer, vitamin products and food items to 111 regional children’s centers in the area, while providing 1,500 kits containing medical gowns and other products to hospitals there.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114