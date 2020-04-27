Mercedes-Benz Korea ups donation upon pandemic

From left: Kids and Future Foundation Executive Director Park Du-jun and Mercedes-Benz CSR Committee member Lee Sang-kuk, The Class Hyosung CEO Bae Ki-young, CEO of Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer Motor One Son Young-ho, Vice Chairman of KCC Auto Lee Sang-hyun, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Dimitris Psillakis and Kim Jee-seop pose after a vehicle donation ceremony. (Mercedes-Benz)