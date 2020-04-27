Samsung offers ‘Frozen 2’ edition of wind-free air conditioner

The “Frozen 2” Samsung Electronics wind-free air conditioner is displayed. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics has adopted Elsa, the main character from Disney’s hit “Frozen” movies, as the exterior design of its flagship wind-free air conditioners, the company said Monday.
The “Frozen 2” edition, only for the wall-mounted type, offers two exterior panels including the one with Elsa on it and the original version, allowing customers to change the panel design as they wish.
The collaboration has been announced ahead of the Children’s Day holiday on May 5, with an additional offer of a stationery set for kids.
A total of 2,020 units of the “Frozen 2” edition with a price tag of 1.08 million won ($880) are now available at both online and offline Samsung stores.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
