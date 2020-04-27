 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ex-researchers at state defense agency under probe for alleged military secrets leak

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 09:07       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 09:07

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Around 20 former researchers at the state defense agency are being probed over a suspected leak of classified information regarding the development of advanced weapons, officials said Sunday.

The former workers at the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) allegedly stole military secrets when they left the institution, the officials said, adding that most of them moved to colleges or major private defense firms.

The materials consisted of classified information regarding the military's technologies for the development of new weapons, such as artificial intelligence and drones, according to the officials.

Some of the suspects have reportedly claimed that they saved the data as reference to continue their research, not for their own interests.

"We take the matter seriously. We will proactively cooperate with the authorities for investigation and will do our best to prevent any recurrence," an ADD official said. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114