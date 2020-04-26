 Back To Top
National

Andong wildfire ravages over 800 hectares of mountain land

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 19:03       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 19:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Firefighters on Sunday managed to put out a mountain fire in the city of Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, that broke out Friday.

The fire, which was first reported Friday afternoon, affected an estimated 800 hectares of mountain land and burned several houses and farm facilities, with no casualties reported.

Some 1,200 nearby residents had evacuated and most of them returned to their homes.

With the sunrise Sunday, authorities had mobilized 3,400 personnel, including firefighters, civil servants and service members, as well as over 32 helicopters, to put out the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, they said.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
