S. Korea pushes to make COVID-19 test scheme international standard

(Yonhap)
The South Korean government on Sunday said it plans to hand in the nation‘s test-and-quarantine scheme to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will together compile detailed measures used in the nation’s drive-thru and walk-thru testing facilities, as well as those related to public medical facilities built to counter the recent viral outbreak for review by experts around the world.
On Thursday, the government held a video conference with the ISO office in Asia to share details.
The step-by-step measures and schemes will be reviewed by experts to decide whether to designate them as global standards.
In February, Korea’s real time COVID-19 testing kit RT-PCR passed a vote to become an international standard in November this year.
“Setting up global standards in the epidemic prevention and control areas would also help local firms to take the lead in the related industries,” said Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)