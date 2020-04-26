 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Eased social distancing

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 10:08

People visited the Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul on Saturday, on the first weekend after the government eased rules on social distancing over the novel coronavirus.


Religious gatherings resumed in some churches and temples. Those who attended worship services were asked to keep a certain distance away from one another.


Parks along the Han River and mountains like Bukhansan were crowded with hikers and picnickers, sparking concerns over a potential cluster infection.


(Photos: Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
