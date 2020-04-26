SK E&C offers clean living environment with ‘smart’ construction tech

Promotional image of SK E&C’s Happy Playground SK E&C
SK Engineering and Construction said Sunday it aims to create a clean living environment for residents with its newly developed anti-viral air circulation system.
The company said it developed the Clean Air Solution system last year, using ultraviolet LED modules for the first time in South Korea. It has applied the system to its SK View apartment complexes.
Recently, the company also developed an upgraded version of the air circulation system and finished application for patent, the company said.
The Clean Air Solution 2.0 air circulation system is made with HEPA filters that can rid 99.95 percent of fine particular matters in the air, and UV LED modules to destroy bacteria, the company explained.
“SK E&C will enhance the quality of life by providing clean air inside the homes and offices for the residents,” an SK E&C official said.
“We will come up with solutions to social problems such as fine dust, and apply them to our products and continue to make efforts to create social values for the society.”
In a separate endeavor, the construction firm will also introduce new playground areas for its SK View apartment complexes from this year, designed under the theme of “Happy Playground” to protect the earth.
The rides feature endangered animals such as giant and smaller pandas along with various augmented reality experiences available via QR codes embedded in various parts of the facility, the company said.
Signals measuring real-time fine dust levels and air quality will also be established, in addition to smartphone sanitizing chargers and other exercise equipment featuring internet of things technologies, it added.
The company has registered for a copyright for its playground and is currently seeking a patent.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)