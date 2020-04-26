[Feature] Teenage BTS fans swindled by financial frauds

(Big Hit Entertainment)



Judy Bae, 19, a member of the global fan club of South Korean boy band BTS known as ARMY never thought she would be exposed to financial fraud risks until she received a Twitter message from a fellow member asking for money in December last year.



Pretending as a teen ARMY member, the man who turned out to be in his 20s, claimed that he need money so that he could buy new albums or rare photo images of BTS members. He said he would pay her back soon, but never kept that promise.



Bae sent over 1 million won ($812) to her fellow BTS fan. But it was too late for her to realize the money she sent out of solidarity was irretrievable.





Screenshots of chat rooms on Twitter and KakaoTalk where BTS ARMY members receive money transfer request from adults who pretend to be teenagers. (The Korea Herald)



“I trusted him and have sent the money in several installments so far, but he never paid me back, ignoring my calls and messages,” she said.



In fear of telling her parents of losing money, Bae researched online and discovered she was not the only one.



Bae is one of a number of teenagers who have been victims of financial fraud schemes targeted at young idol fans.



A 27-year-old youth counselor identified only by her surname Jung launched a Twitter community in March to seek relief measures for teen victims. The community now has around 30 members who claim to be victims of unexpected financial fraud. Around 70 percent of them are underage with the total damage reaching some 13 million won.



“There is a close bond between teenage fans and this makes it easy for swindlers to deceive them, posing as teenagers,” said Jung. “Starting this year, I even heard of many similar cases in which swindlers beg for money, saying they are in a bit of a tight spot financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.





(Yonhap)