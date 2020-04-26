S. Korea reports 10 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,728

South Korea reported 10 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,728.



South Korea has recorded around 10 or fewer daily new cases in recent days, a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909. But health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.



The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by two to 242, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). In total, 8,717 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus.



The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,846 and 1,364, respectively.



Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Busan and Gyeonggi Province adding one and six new cases, respectively.



The country also detected one new case coming from overseas at border checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 1,037. (Yonhap)